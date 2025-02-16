Youth Congress workers demonstrate against unemployment, drug addiction

Pune, Feb 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Youth Congress workers tried to block a busy road in Pune on Sunday while protesting against the alleged proliferation of drugs and growing unemployment, leading to the detention of several agitators.

The 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do' protest was organised against addiction, unemployment, inflation, and other issues.

"The (Youth Congress) members tried to block the main passage on the JM Road. We tried to dissuade them and detained 25 to 30 activists. They were taken away from the spot and released later," said Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1).

He said the police didn't use any force to break the agitation.

State Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Chib alleged the government was conspiring to push youngsters into addiction while keeping them unemployed.

"We will protest this policy of the government and intensify our agitation if no new job opportunities are created by the government," said Chib.

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Shivraj More said the agitation would be taken to the national level.

Akshay Jain, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (media cell), claimed police started detaining Youth Congress workers soon after the morcha reached J M Road near the famous Bal Gandharv auditorium.

He said the police denied YC workers permission to hold the protest and rasta roko.

Amid tension, police detained 45 members of the Youth Congress. PTI SPK NSK