Youth Congress workers face water cannon in Kurukshetra during 'vote theft' protest

Kurukshetra, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress workers protesting against "vote theft" were faced with water cannons on Tuesday here as they tried to force their way through police barricades to head towards Chief Minister Nayab Saini's residence.

Entry points leading to Saini's residence were barricaded, and a heavy force was deployed ahead of the protest.

During the demonstration led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, flag-carrying party workers tried to break through the multiple layers of barricades.

A water cannon was turned at them as they surged forward.

"Water cannons were used on us, 'lathi' charge was attempted, but every Youth Congress worker in Haryana is a soldier of Rahul Gandhi. We are not afraid," Uday Bhanu Chib told reporters.

He alleged that both Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power through "vote theft," a charge the ruling BJP has consistently denied.

"They are trying to destroy the democracy and the Constitution of this country. India's democracy is respected globally, and attempting to weaken it is the biggest act of treason," he claimed.

"Until they accept their mistake and repent for vote theft, this movement will continue. These vote thieves will have to vacate their positions," he added The IYC leader also accused the chief election commissioner of "acting under pressure" from the central government.

He alleged the Election Commission was withholding soft copies of voter lists and failing to ensure full videography of the electoral process.

Uday Bhanu Chib said protests against alleged electoral irregularities had already taken place in two districts and would soon expand statewide.

A party rally on the same issue is slated to be held in Delhi on December 14.

"Rahul Gandhi has exposed the game of vote theft. We will not allow these vote thieves to steal elections again," he asserted.