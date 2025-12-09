Youth Congress workers protests against IndiGo outside Mumbai airport terminal

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Mumbai Youth Congress activists demonstrated on Tuesday outside Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport against disruptions in IndiGo services and hardships faced by thousands of air travellers.

Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen, party workers raised slogans and demonstrated inside the terminal, accusing IndiGo of arbitrary flight cancellations, prolonged delays, lack of information to passengers and "humiliating behaviour" by staff.

"This is not just negligence; it is an attack on passenger rights. We will not tolerate zero accountability from the country's largest airline while people suffer," said Shabreen.

The Youth Congress demanded immediate strict financial penalties on IndiGo for "misleading passengers, service failure and mismanagement," mandatory compensation to all affected travellers for financial and mental loss, and fixing accountability. PTI MR NSK