Youth Congress workers show black flags to BJP incharge for Raj

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Youth Congress workers showed black flags to BJP incharge for Rajasthan Radha Mohan Das Agarwal outside the Udaipur airport over his alleged statements against Congress leaders.

During a recent visit to Tonk, Agarwal targeted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi over the anti-Sikh riots. He also said Congress leaders were hungry for power.

The protesters sat in front of Agarwal's car and showed black flags while raising slogans against him. They also threw black ink on the BJP leader's car.

Congress MLA and state president of Youth Congress Abhimanyu said in Jaipur that the protest will continue till Agarwal apologises for his statements.

The Youth Congress workers also burnt an effigy of Agarwal at the district headquarters while a protest was held outside the BJP's state headquarters.

BJP state general secretary Shrawan Bagri alleged that during the protest, some youth Congress workers threw black ink on a poster of Lord Krishna outside the party office and termed it "highly condemnable". PTI SDA RHL