Youth Congress workers show black flags To Kerala CM; outfit alleges assault by CPI(M) workers

Kannur (Ker), Nov 20 (PTI) A group of Youth Congress workers allegedly displayed black flags to the cavalcade of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he was traveling through the Pazhayangadi area of this north Kerala district on Monday, police said.

The Chief Minister's was visiting his home district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme when the Youth Congress members held the demonstration.

The youth congress workers allegedly displayed black flags when the cavalcade was passing through Eripuram in Pazhayangadi.

Leaders of the outfit alleged that some of their protesting members were attacked by supporters of the ruling CPI(M).

They said their workers were subjected to a violent assault by CPI(M) supporters who allegedly used helmets, sticks, and stones.

The injured workers have been admitted to a private hospital in Taliparamba, they said.

The police said they have launched an investigation into the entire incident.

The Youth Congress also alleged that a few of their workers were taken into preventive custody by the police earlier in the day.

Condemning the incident, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, said this reflects poorly on the state of affairs in Kerala, as it appears that a group of people linked to the CPI(M) engaged in a physical attack against workers of the Youth Congress and the Kerala Students Union (KSU), including women activists.

It's a humiliating incident for Kerala, Satheesan said in a statement.

He proclaimed that black flags would be shown to the chief minister all the way to Thiruvananthapuram if Youth Congress workers are physically targeted. PTI CORR TGB TGB ANE