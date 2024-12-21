Youth Congress workers stage demonstration against addiction inflation in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Workers of the Indian Youth Congress demonstrated against addiction and inflation here on Saturday.

After the demonstration, when the workers were marching to surround the chief minister's residence, police stopped them and dispersed them with the use of water cannons.

"Youths are being duped in Rajasthan and across the country. Drugs are being given in the name of jobs. Youth Congress is running a campaign across the country against this with the slogan 'Give jobs, not drugs'," the Congress arm's state president, Abhimanyu Poonia, said.

The protest was held at the Shahid Smarak here and was addressed by Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Poonia. PTI AG VN VN