Youth Congress writes to PM, EAM seeking safety assurance for Indian medical students in Iran

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The national president of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking immediate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian medical students studying in Iran.

In the letter, Chib flagged growing concerns around the safety of Indian students amid widespread violence in the Islamic Republic, sparked by Iran's ailing economy, that has killed at least 10 people, and sought the government’s intervention to protect them and assure their families back home.

“In view of the concerns surrounding Indian medical students in Iran, I have written to the prime minister and the external affairs minister, calling for immediate measures to ensure their safety and reassurance.

“The safety of Indian medical students in Iran cannot be left to uncertainty. Indian Youth Congress stands with every Indian student studying abroad,” Chib said in an official statement.

According to the statement, Chib appealed to the government of India to take prompt action through diplomatic channels to ensure the protection of Indian students in Iran.

The protests have become the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations.

Amini was detained for not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of the authorities. PTI VBH ARI