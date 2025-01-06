Youth dead, one injured as motorcycle skids in Goregaon

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died and another was injured in a road accident in Goregaon West on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place at 6:30am when the motorcycle rider braked suddenly after spotting a garbage disposal truck in front of him, the official said.

"The motorcycle skidded and fell due to the impact of the sudden braking, resulting in the death of rider Akshay Paygude. Pillion Ajay Hatekar was injured. The statement of Hatekar has been recorded as part of the probe," the Goregaon police station official added. PTI ZA BNM