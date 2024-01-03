Youth detained for beating man to death in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) A youth was detained on Wednesday for beating a man to death with a stick following a minor dispute in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, police said.

Some youths travelling in a car thrashed Afsar Ali (24) after a minor dispute in Ghatal of Phulbagh area on Tuesday, said Bhiwadi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dilip Saini.

He said that Ashish was among the youths, who attacked Ali with a stick due to which he died.

The ASP said that according to the complaint lodged, the deceased Ali and his companion Tohibul, a resident of Bihar, were going to have food from a tailoring shop on Tuesday when they got into an argument with three youths travelling in their car on the road over some issue.

All three thrashed Ali and later Ashish attacked him with a stick and ran away, he added.

Saini said that Ali was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

He said that the deceased's body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem on Wednesday.

The ASP said that Ashish, one of the accused, has been identified and taken into custody on the basis of the car number.

He further said that a case has been registered against the three accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (when several people commit a criminal act with the same intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. PTI AG AS AS