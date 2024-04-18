Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 18 (PTI) A youth was detained on Thursday for allegedly issuing a threat to Nashik Central BJP MLA Devyani Pharande in connection with an incident that took place on April 3, a police official said.

On April 3, a resident of Jai Bhavani Road area had uploaded an allegedly objectionable post, following which a mob had agitated in front of Upnagar police station and Dwarka Chowk seeking his arrest. The mob also pelted stones at vehicles on Pune-Nashik highway, the official said.

"The man was arrested by Upnagar police. A couple of days ago, Pharande had addressed a press conference seeking further action from the police," the official said.

"In response the press conference's clip on Facebook, a person issued a threat to the MLA claiming she was escalating the issue. We have increased her security and have posted a constable to accompany her," the police official informed.

A case under Information Technology Act was registered at the cyber police station and the youth who allegedly threatened the MLA has been detained, the official said. PTI COR BNM