Advertisment
National

Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Nashik, Apr 18 (PTI) A youth was detained on Thursday for allegedly issuing a threat to Nashik Central BJP MLA Devyani Pharande in connection with an incident that took place on April 3, a police official said.

Advertisment

On April 3, a resident of Jai Bhavani Road area had uploaded an allegedly objectionable post, following which a mob had agitated in front of Upnagar police station and Dwarka Chowk seeking his arrest. The mob also pelted stones at vehicles on Pune-Nashik highway, the official said.

"The man was arrested by Upnagar police. A couple of days ago, Pharande had addressed a press conference seeking further action from the police," the official said.

"In response the press conference's clip on Facebook, a person issued a threat to the MLA claiming she was escalating the issue. We have increased her security and have posted a constable to accompany her," the police official informed.

A case under Information Technology Act was registered at the cyber police station and the youth who allegedly threatened the MLA has been detained, the official said. PTI COR BNM

Advertisment
Subscribe