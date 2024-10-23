Youth detained for harassing girl in front of Delhi school

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth has been detained for allegedly harassing a girl and passing offensive remarks at her in front of her school in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, when the incident occurred on Tuesday, a PCR van was positioned near a school when a person ask the deputed staff to help the girl who was allegedly being harassed by a boy.

"The staff immediately reached there and took the alleged person to police station for inquiry," a senior police officers said.

The girl told the police that she knew the accused for the last two years through social media, the officer said.

The police said they both are friends and the boy had also visited the house of the girl.

According to the girl's statement, the two were in a relationship and had some argument, the officer said.

A case has been lodged in the matter under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer added. PTI BM RPA