Youth dies after being found injured under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth died at a hospital after he was found injured under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

Nihal Vihar police station received a PCR call around 7.22 pm on Tuesday about a youth lying in D Block.

He was identified as Prince, from C Block of the area, a police officer said.

According to police, he had studied till class 10 and was currently unemployed.

An officer on patrolling duty found the victim and took him to a hospital in Nihal Vihar, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

A crime team was called to the spot, and evidence was collected. The body has been preserved for a postmortem examination.

"A case under relevant sections has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station. Investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused. The motive behind the crime is being ascertained," the officer said. PTI BM ANM BM ANM OZ OZ