Youth dies after being hit by bullet in TN's Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu), Sep 26 (PTI) A youth died after he was hit by a bullet allegedly fired from a country-made gun in Kalvarayan hills, police said on Friday.

The man in whose possession the country-made gun was found claimed that he had aimed it at a hen, but the projectile missed the target, they said.

The bullet from the country-made gun pierced the head of a youth in the vicinity. He died on the spot.

The police have detained the man and seized the gun.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is on.