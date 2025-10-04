Youth dies after being struck by lightning in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth died after he was struck by lightning on Saturday while sitting on a window and using his mobile phone during the rain, police here said.

According to a police spokesperson, the deceased, identified as Piyush Sharma, a resident of Bharouli ward in Salempur suburb of Deoria district, was pursuing ITI after graduating.

On Saturday morning, amid the rain and thunder, he was sitting near the window of his house and was looking at his mobile phone. Suddenly, lightning struck him.

His family took him to the community health centre in Salempur for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. PTI COR NAV APL HIG