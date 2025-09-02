Youth dies after car in TMC MLA’s convoy hits motorbike

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) A man was killed after his motorbike was hit by a car in Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla’s convoy in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Bamanghata area in the morning when Molla was travelling from Bhangar to Kolkata, the officer said.

The injured man was taken to the SSKM Hospital in the city, where he died in the afternoon.

The victim was identified as Mohammed Tajuddin, a resident of South Kolkata’s Karaya Police Station area.

"A Kolkata Police pilot car, which was leading the convoy, collided with the motorcycle. The rider was thrown off and sustained serious injuries. The motorcycle was severely damaged in the impact," the officer said.

The Canning Purba lawmaker was in a vehicle behind the pilot car.

"Following the collision, the pilot car crashed into an electric pole nearby, and its front portion was damaged,” the officer said.

Molla expressed his condolences, stating, "The accident happened because the vehicle had a brake failure." Kolkata Police DC Traffic, YS Jagannathrao, said that the local police station has started an investigation of the matter.

"We are watching CCTV footage of the accident," the IPS officer said. PTI SCH NN