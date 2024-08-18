Youth dies after falling from 4th floor of Shimla medical college's girl's hostel

Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old youth died here after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a girl's hostel of a medical college, police said on Sunday.

Police said they received information that the youth fell while allegedly attempting to enter the girl's hostel of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

Karan Patial, a resident of Palampur in Kangra, was a student of a private university in Solan, they said.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said locals informed police about the incident around 1 am on Sunday. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the SP said.

The officer added that further investigation was underway. PTI COR SKY SKY