Youth dies after iron bracelet gets stuck in paddy thresher machine in UP village

Ballia (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth died after his iron bracelet got stuck in a paddy thresher machine while he was working in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am when the victim, identified as Navneet Yadav, was operating the thresher machine.

His iron bracelet got caught in the machine's belt, causing fatal injuries to his neck, they said.

Bhimpura station house officer Akhilesh Pandey said Yadav died on the spot. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway, police said.