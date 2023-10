Una (HP), Oct 25 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth died after his tractor overturned in Dohak village, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident happened on Tuesday evening. Nikhil Kumar was sitting on the tractor and sowing seed in his field when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and overturned, they said.

Kumar died on the spot, police said.

The body has been sent to the regional hospital for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR BPL NB NB