Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) A youth died and another suffered minor injuries as the bike they were riding skidded on the road here due to rash and negligent driving, police said on Sunday.

The pillion rider died in the incident on Saturday afternoon, while the driver sustained minor injuries, they said.

The youth, both degree students, were not performing any stunt, police clarified. PTI SJR SJR ANE