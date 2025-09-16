Youth dies by suicide after argument with father in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in his house in the Bairia area of Ballia district after an argument with his father, police said on Tuesday.

According to them, the incident occurred on Monday evening in the Raqba Tola locality of Bairia town.

Dharmendra Gupta (30) hanged himself inside a room of his house, following which his family rushed him to the community health centre in Sonbarsa, from where doctors referred him to the district hospital, a police official said, adding that he died on the way.

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man had a heated exchange with his father over his alleged addiction. Scolded by his father, the man allegedly took the extreme step, the officer said.