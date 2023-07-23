Youth dies by 'suicide' in Hyderabad after suffering losses in cricket betting

Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old degree student from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide here after he suffered huge losses in cricket betting, police said on Sunday.

He took the extreme step by hanging himself at his hostel room on Saturday night, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said he had incurred huge losses after betting during IPL cricket matches and he had also taken loans. He was in depression and ended his life, they said.

A case was registered at Chikkadpally police station. PTI VVK KH