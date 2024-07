Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jul 25 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died when a wall of his house collapsed, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jokatte on Wednesday night. The victim is identified as Shailesh, resident of Lingappayya Kadu in Kolnad village in Mulki town.

According to the police, the wall collapsed as a result of heavy rains.

The youth was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital. PTI COR ROH