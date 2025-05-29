Youth dies while taking part in physical test for Home Guard post in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) A youth died and seven others were hospitalised after collapsing during a physical test for Home Guard recruitment in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred during a 2 km running test held between Ranipenth and Padmapur near Parlakhemundi, the district headquarters.

The deceased has been identified as Sulant Mishal, a resident of Parisal village in Gajapati district, police said.

According to sources, Mishal suddenly collapsed just 30 seconds before completing the run.

He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Seven other candidates who fell ill during the physical test are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased youth.

In a post on X, the CMO said, "Sulant Mishal died while undergoing physical examination for recruitment to the post of Home Guard in Gajapati. Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha expressed deep grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased." PTI AAM AAM MNB