Youth drowns in Durga falls in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old boy drowned on Thursday while bathing in Durga falls near Karkala, police said.

According to police, a group of seven college students arrived at the falls and were taking bath.

In the afternoon, Joyal Dias slipped and fell into the deep gorge while trying to get into the water to take bath.

When Karkala rural police reached the location, they launched a search. After much effort, they were able to locate and retrieve the body.

Further investigation is on, police said. PTI CORR AMP ROH