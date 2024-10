Sultanpur (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old man drowned in the Gomti River on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Pradeep Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of Haliapur police station, said Sunil Nishad from Rangwa Majra Fattepur went for a swim with three friends when he slipped in deep water and drowned.

After considerable effort, divers were able to recover his body, he said.

The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem, he added.