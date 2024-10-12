Youth drowns in pond during Durga idol immersion

Umaria (MP), Oct 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth drowned in a pond while a man went missing in another water body immersing idols of Goddess Durga in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Navratri celebrations culminated on Saturday with the celebration of Dussehra festival.

The deceased has been identified as Prince Patel and the missing person as Ajay Baiga (30), said investigating officer Rajendra Yadav.

Patel drowned while trying to save a man when the latter was immersing the idol of goddess Durga in Shwet Palas pond, he said.

The man swam to safety, but unfortunately, Patel died, Yadav said, adding that Patel's body had been recovered from the pond.

In another incident, Ajay Baiga went missing when he was immersing an idol in the Devi Pond. Divers are searching for him, he added. PTI COR LAL NSK