Youth drowns in sea near Ullal, one missing

Mangaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth drowned in the sea after getting washed away by powerful waves while playing in the waters, while another went missing at Ullal near here on Friday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Salman, while a search is on for Basheer (23) who is missing. Another member of the group, Saif Ali (27), was rescued by life guards of the Mogaveera fishing community.

The three youths were part of a family who had come from Chikkamagaluru to visit the Ullal dargah. After offering prayers at the dargah, the family had gone to the nearby beach. The three of them who went to swim in the waters were washed away.

Two of them were brought ashore by the life guards and admitted in hospital. However, of the two, Salman did not survive, sources said. PTI MVG MVG ANE