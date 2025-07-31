Youth drowns while bathing in Dhankot Canal in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old delivery boy drowned when he went to take a bath in the Dhankot canal, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Kharak Singh, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-3, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Singh had gone with his nephew to the Dhankot Canal. They both sat by the canal and drank.

Singh then went down the canal to take a bath and ventured into the deep water and drowned. His nephew called the police.

After getting information, the fire brigade, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil defence and Dhankot police chowki in-charge Vinod Kumar reached the spot with his police team. A rescue operation was launched, police said. However, the body couldn't be found.

A passerby found the body on Thursday morning and informed the police, who then sent it for a postmortem.

The body was given to the family after the postmortem. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG