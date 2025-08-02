Youth drowns while bathing in Kanhan River in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A young man drowned while bathing in the fast-flowing Kanhar River at the popular Aabadi picnic spot, also known as "Mini Goa" here, police said.

According to SHO Vijay Kumar Chaurasia of the local Chopan police station, four daughters of Dinanath Tyagi, a resident of Obra, along with a neighbour, had gone to Aabadi for a picnic on Friday afternoon.

The group was bathing in the Kanhar River around 5.30 pm, when the water level suddenly rose and the current became dangerously stronger. In the strong flow, Sneha (19) and Bhanu (22) were swept away, the SHO said.

After hours of search operations, Bhanu's body was recovered from the river. However, Sneha is still missing.