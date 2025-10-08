Youth ends life in Thane amid debt and job loss

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after falling into depression due to mounting financial debt and job loss in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 4 and 5 at the man's residence in Morivali village in Ambernath area, they said.

"The man had borrowed a significant amount of money from several people and was under tremendous pressure as he was unable to repay his debts. The stress took a toll on his mental health, and he had even stopped going to work," an official from Ambernath police station said.

The man had been terminated from his job on September 29 after prolonged absenteeism, which apparently worsened his emotional state, according to the police.

"He went into deep depression, and on the intervening night of October 4 and 5, he ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house," the officer said.

His family members found him hanging on the morning of October 5 and immediately alerted the police.

"Our team rushed to the spot, sent the body for postmortem and registered an Accidental Death Report," the official said. PTI COR GK