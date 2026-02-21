Youth ends life over loan repayment harassment; kin keep his body at police station in protest

Beed, Feb 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by moneylenders in Maharashtra's Beed district. leading to protests from his kin, who kept his corpse at the local police station for over four hours while seeking immediate arrest of the guilty.

A Dindrud police station official said the parents of Dharmaraj Arjun Bade, a resident of Gavandra in Dharur tehsil here, had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from a moneylending couple, who are accused of repeatedly abusing and harassing the family over repayment.

On Thursday, Bade and his mother Sangita had approached Dharur police station to submit a complaint but were allegedly threatened by a person who said the family would face counter-cases, the official said.

"Bade hanged himself from a tree in Kari Shivar on Telgaon-Dharur road on Friday morning. His kin claimed he ended his life due to distress from harassment by moneylenders. They kept his body at Dindrud police station for over four hours seeking immediate arrest of the guilty," the official said.

The protest was called off late Friday evening after a case was registered at Dindrud police station, following which Bade was cremated in his native Gavandra village, the official added. PTI COR BNM