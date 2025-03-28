Youth falling prey to drugs, govt unwilling to tackle menace that threatens entire generation: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that India's youngsters are falling prey to drugs but the government is unwilling to address the devastating crisis that threatens to destroy an entire generation.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said it is imperative that people work together as a society to address this epidemic before it destroys more lives.

Gandhi said this after he met a delegation of doctors and influencers from Kerala, who told him about the growing menace in the southern state and that more and more youngsters are falling prey to drugs.

"Across India our youth are falling prey to drugs. India has 2.3 crore opioid and almost 1 crore inhalant users -- more than the entire population of Haryana. The government seems unwilling or unable to address this devastating crisis that threatens to destroy an entire generation," Gandhi said in his post on the microblogging platform.

"While fighting soaring drug-related crimes is urgent, we must also tackle the root economic, social, and mental health related factors driving our youth towards drugs -- such as unemployment, hopelessness and societal pressure to conform," he added.

"I met a delegation of doctors and influencers today from Kerala, where the drug menace is poisoning thousands of young people -- leading to a rise in crime, medical emergencies and mental health issues. They talked to me about the immediate need for awareness campaigns, de-addiction centres and counsellors to tackle the increasing drug problem in the state," the Congress leader said. PTI SKC RC