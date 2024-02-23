Youth feared drowned after jumping into creek from bridge

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old man is feared drowned after allegedly jumping off a bridge over a creek in Dombivali in Thane district on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

Rohit Morya was filming a video reel with his friends when he jumped off the Mankoli bridge in Motagaon, the Vishnunagar police station official said.

"Personnel from Vishnunagar police station and KDMC fire brigade started a search and recuse operation but have not been able to trace him so far. A probe is underway into the incident," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM