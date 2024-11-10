Youth fires at man for sending daughter abroad to 'break' their friendship

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) A man allegedly shot at and injured the 57-year-old father of his woman friend with an airgun here on Sunday, angry over the latter sending his daughter to the US to "break their friendship", police said.

The 25-year-old accused, who was a classmate of the man's daughter, fired one round with the airgun causing injury to the victim's right eye, they said.

He was arrested after a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) and others of BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered against him at Saroornagar police station, a police official said.

The man in a complaint alleged the youngster was harassing his daughter in the name of love and that he had also quarreled with him recently over the matter.

The accused was also counselled in front of his parents by the woman's father after the former had threatened of "killing" him after being told not to meet his daughter, police said.

The man recently sent his daughter to the US after which the youngster "bore a grudge" against him. He went to the man's apartment on Sunday and fired one round with the air gun when he was parking his car, police said.

The man managed to escape even as the accused broke the glasses of his car and fled on his two-wheeler, but was taken into custody during the course of investigation after a case was registered. The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital, police added.

Further probe is on. PTI VVK VVK SA