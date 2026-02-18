Youth fires in air outside woman's residence in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly fired a round in the air outside the residence of a woman in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar following a monetary dispute with her son, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that a PCR call was received at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station around 10 pm on Tuesday regarding a firing incident in the Lal Bagh area.

The complainant, Babita (42), told police that a man known as Bedu alias Pintu came outside her residence around 9.30 pm and fired one round in the air before fleeing the spot.

Police registered a case, and during the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the accused had been involved in an attempt to murder case registered in 2022. Also, the complainant's son, Vikas alias Hip-hop, had been involved in a snatching case registered in 2024.

Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused and investigating multiple angles pertaining to the case.