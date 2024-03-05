Youth forerunners of India's development story, says LG VK Saxena

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said Indian youth are the forerunners of India's development story and will pave the way for the country to emerge as a global leader.

Advertisment

Saxena was speaking at the 16th convocation ceremony of the IP University.

"The youth should realise their potential in taking India to great heights. It should utilise their knowledge also to contribute to the development of the country," Saxena said addressing the students on the university campus.

Over 24,000 degree certificates, including graduate, master's and PhD degrees, were awarded during the convocation ceremony. PTI SJJ SKY SKY