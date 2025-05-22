Youth found dead in drain near overbridge in Amethi

Amethi (UP), May 22 (PTI) An unidentified youth was found dead in a drain near the Ramganj crossing overbridge in Jagdishpur here, police said Thursday.

The body was recovered from a small canal adjacent to the overbridge near Ramganj crossing on the Raebareli road, police said, adding that the deceased appeared to be around 30 years old.

Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Yadav said the youth's body was sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to ascertain his identity through social media and other sources.

A detailed probe is going on in the matter.