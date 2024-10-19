Youth found dead on roadside in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, suicide suspected

Kota, Oct 19 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old youth with froth coming out of his mouth was found on a roadside in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Soni (20), a resident of Jhalrapatan town who was preparing for a competitive examination in Jhalawar.

The police suspect the youth took his life though no suicide note was found from the spot.

Soni was found lying unconscious with his motorcycle parked nearby on the Jhalawar-Jhalrapatan road late on Friday evening.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh said.

As per Soni's family members, he left home at 4 pm on Friday to attend his coaching class in Jhalawar, the DSP said.

The family members were reportedly worried over Soni's present state of mind and began inquiring after he didn't return from his coaching class in time, Singh said.

The frothing at the mouth suggests that the youth might have consumed some poisonous substance though the exact cause of death can be ascertained only once the post-mortem report is received, the officer added.

The youth's mobile phone is reportedly missing, prompting the police to seek his call detail records from the concerned authorities. PTI COR ARI