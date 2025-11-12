Youth gets 25 years RI for raping minor girl

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI) A court has sentenced a youth to 25 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

The court of XII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Tuesday found the 24-year-old accused guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 25 years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, the girl, while going to her college here, was stalked by the accused (an 18-year-old in 2019), a senior student of the same college, who had befriended her online.

He captured a few nude photos of the victim and started blackmailing her for money. The accused abused and threatened her and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The matter came to light after the college management informed the girl's parents about her irregular attendance.

After being enquired by the parents, she revealed the incident to them. Subsequently, a case was filed and the accused was arrested.

Currently, the victim is pursuing engineering first year. She expressed her gratitude and appreciated the support of the 'Bharosa' team, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Bharosa, an integrated support centre for women and children, is an initiative of Hyderabad City Police.