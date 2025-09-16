Youth hacked to death in Tamil Nadu, honour killing suspected

Mayilduthurai (Tamil Nadu), Sep 16 (PTI) In a case of suspected honour killing, a 28-year-old young man was hacked to death by the brothers of a woman with whom he was in love, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Vairamuthu was assaulted using weapons like machete on the night of September 15 and he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Speaking to reporters, the woman, 26-year old Malini, with whom Vairamuthu was in love said she had been in love with him for the past 10 years and that her mother opposed their relationship.

Answering a question on demands to invoke the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Act against her mother, she said,"do it." She said her mother objected to marrying Vairamuthu.

CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam said Malini's mother belonged to another community and she wished choosing a person from her caste for her daughter and she "instigated" her two sons to murder Vairamuthu, which resulted in the youth's killing.

In a statement, Shanmugam strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu police for not taking tough action to prevent the honour killing.

The CPI(M) leader demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the crime and also those who helped commit the crime. He also sought compensation for Vairamuthu's family.

Also, a government job should be proivded to a person belonging to the family of the victim, the Marxist party leader urged and sought a special law to prevent honour killings.