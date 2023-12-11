Youth has potential to provide influential ideas to nation to set development agenda: J-K LG

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Asserting the youth has absolute power to create a new vision for society, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said they have the potential to provide influential ideas to the nation that will self-replicate and set the development agenda.

The lieutenant governor called for cost-effective technology and viability of new initiatives to power India's journey as a developed nation.

“Youth has absolute power to create a new vision for society. Youth has the potential to provide the nation influential ideas that will self-replicate and set the development agenda,” Sinha said while taking part in ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ workshop here launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode.

The lieutenant governor said that the youth, symbol of skills and infinite energy are for the first time in the history of India getting an opportunity to become important stakeholders of a development revolution.

‘Voice of Youth’ initiative will ensure the imaginative innovation and ideas of the youth are translated into reality, said Sinha, who was flanked by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

The vice chancellors, the heads and faculty members of premier institutions of Jammu and Kashmir who were actively engaged in the workshop at the Raj Bhavan here shared their valuable suggestions during the panel discussion on thematic areas to build a roadmap for the students involvement and contribution in 'Viksit Bharat@ 2047'.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for creating a strong education ecosystem and industrial-academic relation in the last nine years to turn every student into a development soldier.

The lieutenant governor urged the vice chancellors and other stakeholders to create a structured format and transformative agenda to provide an opportunity to the youth to participate in building 'Viksit Bharat' and making Jammu and Kashmir the top performer in this mission.

"Transformation of all developed countries, quantum leap in their economic growth, change in industrial landscape was started from the educational institutions," he said.

Sinha added it is important that the vice chancellors and the heads of institutions must focus on cost-effective technology and viability of new initiatives to power the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The workshop and its outcome will also act as a guiding force in accelerating the growth, he added.

Highlighting the role of teamwork and collaborative creativity of the students, the lieutenant governor said the students have immense energy to rally around the common goal, attract and inspire participation of the society in equal numbers to share the gains from technical skills and knowledge.

"A proud moment has come in the lives of the students and they are being handed over the reins of the development of the nation and responsibility to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat',” he added.

Sinha said the students will be at the "highest point of their career" in the journey of next 20 years and their "creative skills" and "disruptive ideas" would be going through the "strongest phase of life".

"I am confident with opportunities and collaborative efforts they will be able to give new impetus to the journey of 'Viksit Bharat',” he added. PTI AB AS AS