Youth held for assaulting law student in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly assaulting a law student in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Saksham, was apprehended from near a post office in Bhiwani in Haryana, following a tip-off, he said.

According to the police, Saksham has been on the run since the registration of an FIR. Acting on a tip-off, a team apprehended him.

Police said the incident took place on October 26, around 12.30 am, when the complainant, Khusvinder Solanki (22), a law student, objected to two youths urinating on the wall of his plot in Pooth Kalan.

Enraged, the duo, identified as Saksham and Happy from Begumpur, along with others, allegedly abused and assaulted Solanki and his friends using sticks, fists, and kicks.

"The complainant sustained multiple injuries, including a head wound, and was initially taken to a hospital. His statement was recorded after he was declared fit," a senior police officer said.