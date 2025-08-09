Youth held for attempting to rape minor girlfriend

Baripada, Aug 9 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his minor girlfriend along with his friends in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested while his friends are currently absconding since the incident, a police officer said.

The complainant, a 17-year-old girl, was on her way home from tuition on August 2 when the youth took her to a nearby jungle on some pretext. The accused person's two to four friends also joined him, the officer said.

They then allegedly attempted to rape her, but the girl managed to escape and reach home. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family on August 4, a case was registered at Udala police station, and the prime accused was arrested on Friday, said inspector in charge of the Udala police station, Banamali Barik.

"We are searching for the prime accused person's friends. Two to four other persons are suspected to be involved in the case," the inspector said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG