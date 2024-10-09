Youth held for burning religious books at a shrine in UP's Budaun

Budaun(UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly burning pages of religious books at a shrine here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Danish (19), they said.

The incident occurred on October 5 when burnt religious books were found at a shrine near Mohalla Kila Colony. Residents, angered by the act, demanded swift police action, police said.

An FIR was registered against an unknown person under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Two police teams were formed to investigate the case, which led to the identification and arrest of Danish, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh said, "Danish confessed to the crime. He claimed to have set fire to the books while intoxicated after a family dispute." During the arrest, 40 grams of narcotic powder Diazepam was also recovered from his possession, Singh added. PTI COR CDN HIG