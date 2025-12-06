Youth held for duping ex-bank employee of Rs 17 lakh in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Saturday for allegedly duping a former bank employee of nearly Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of updating the victim's life certificate online, a senior police officer said.

After the victim, a resident of West Singhbhum district, lodged a complaint to the police on November 13, the police began an investigation, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Bahman Tuti said.

The investigation team get details of the transaction and identified the accused by contacting the bank and put the disputed account on hold, SDPO said.

Based on the technical evidence, CCTV footage and other evidence gathered in course of investigation, the probe team arrested a 20-year-old youth from his native place in Raghunathpur under Khaga police station.

The SDPO said that the victim, a retired bank employee, came in contact with the accused for updating his life certificate and had shared his bank details. The accused duped him of Rs 16.92 lakhs online.

The mobile phone used in committing the crime was seized from his possession. A hunt was on to apprehend other culprits reported at large, the SDPO added. PTI BS NN