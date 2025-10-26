Youth held for duping people via fake iPhone sale scheme; search on for his associates

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly running a fake social media account to cheat people on the pretext of selling iPhones at discounted prices, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Aman, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, was apprehended after a midnight raid at his native village. Efforts are on to trace his associates, they said.

"Two mobile phones, three debit cards and other digital evidence were recovered from his possession," said a police officer.

He said the accused operated a social media page offering iPhones at low prices.

"A complainant alleged that he paid Rs 65,782 through 29 UPI transactions after being lured by fake offers and false assurances about taxes and shipping. However, no phone was delivered and the accused stopped responding," said the officer.

As part of the investigation, police traced a mobile number, which was registered in Hisar. This led to Aman's apprehension.

The accused admitted that he and his associates lured people through fake profiles and duped them using manipulated images, forged chats, and UPI payment links. The gang allegedly defrauded people to the tune of Rs 8-9 lakh, police said.

Officials added that Aman, a Class 12 dropout, learned online fraud techniques from local cybercriminals. They hid the trail of fraudulently acquired money by transferring them to multiple bank accounts.

Efforts are underway to trace Aman's associates, identified as Shakir, Amir Khan, Godu, Jagdish and Gulshan.

Police said at least eight complaints connected to the case have been identified so far, and further probe is on.