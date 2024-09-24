Youth held for molestation attempt on 14-year-old girl in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly trying to molest a minor girl in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl's family has alleged that she was going to attend the nature's call at a public toilet near their home on Sunday morning when Harender lured her to a vacant plot and tried to sexual assault her.

The family members rescued the girl and caught the accused red-handed, they said.

The girl was medically examined and counselled and a case has been registered in the matter. PTI ALK NB