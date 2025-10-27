Youth held for opening fire in Delhi's Seemapuri

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A youth who allegedly fired at a house over a personal dispute a few days ago was arrested in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, an official said on Monday.

Aditya, 23, was nabbed on Sunday evening near the Cross River Mall in Anand Vihar following a tip-off, they said.

According to the officials, on Wednesday, Aditya and his companions allegedly opened five rounds of fire at the residence of Saleem in Seemapuri, before fleeing towards Ghaziabad. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the firing was the result of a personal dispute that led to an argument between Aditya and Saleem's nephew, Shahrukh, a day earlier.

"Enraged by the altercation, Saleem and his associates allegedly threatened the families of Aditya. In retaliation, Aditya and his group carried out the attack to teach them a lesson," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.