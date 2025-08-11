Youth held for opening fire on Delhi man over old dispute

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly opening fire at a man over an old dispute in northeast Delhi’s Nehru Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on February 4, when a firing incident was reported around 8 pm, they said. The victim, Naseem (36), told police that while he was passing through Nehru Vihar on his scooter, three men on a motorcycle chased him, and one of them fired at him before fleeing the spot.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Dayalpur Police Station, and investigation was initiated, a senior police officer said.

The shooter was later identified as Harun Saifi, but he evaded arrest despite repeated raids, he added. The court subsequently declared him a proclaimed offender.

Police tracked down Harun Saifi and arrested him. During interrogation, Saifi confessed to the crime and told police that he had an old dispute with the victim.

Saifi was previously involved in six criminal cases, including attempted murder, extortion, and offences under the Arms Act, the officer said. Further investigation is underway, police added.