Youth held for pelting stones at DIG office in Kochi

Kochi, Mar 8 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the DIG office in Kalamassery near here on Saturday, police said. The accused, identified as Vishnu, a resident of Mukkom in Kozhikode district, was reportedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

According to officials, Vishnu arrived at the DIG office early Saturday morning to file a complaint about the missing of his mobile phone.

However, he was directed to lodge his complaint at the local police station and was sent back.

Frustrated by this, he later returned and hurled stones at the office, damaging its name board.

The police officers on duty immediately detained him but were initially unable to question him due to his inebriated state.

A case was registered against him for vandalising public property, a senior officer said.